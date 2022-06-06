Los ganadores de los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 fueron revelados el domingo. A continuación se incluye una lista completa de los nominados y los ganadores en negrita.

CATEGORÍAS CON GUIÓN

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” *GANADOR

“The Adam Project”

“The Batman”

MEJOR PROGRAMA

“Squid Game”

“Euphoria” *GANADOR

“Ted Lasso”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Yellowstone”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson,”The Batman”

Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet, “Dune”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” *GANADOR

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UN PROGRAMA

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone”

Lily James,”Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” *WINNER

MEJOR HÉROE

Daniel Craig,”No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson,”Black Widow” *GANADOR

Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MEJOR VILLANO

Colin Farrell, “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe, “The Lost City” *GANADOR

James Jude Courtney, “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti, “You”

Willem Dafoe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MEJOR BESO

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake, “Jackass Forever” *GANADOR

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

John Cena, “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville, “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” *GANADOR

ACTUACIÓN NUEVA

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose. “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Sophia Di Martino, “Loki” *GANADOR

MEJOR PELEA

Black Widow vs. Widows, “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy, “Euphoria” *GANADOR

Guy vs. Dude, “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MIEDO

Jenna Ortega, “Scream” *GANADOR

Kyle Richards, “Halloween Kills”

Mia Goth, “X”

Millicent Simmonds, “A Quiet Place Part II”

Sadie Sink, “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”

MEJOR EQUIPO

“Loki, “Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson *GANADOR

“Only Murders in the Building,” Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam Project,” Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The Lost City,” Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

POR LAS RELACIONES

“Euphoria” *GANADOR

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

MEJOR CANCIÓN

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez *GANADOR

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Encanto” cast

CATEGORÍAS SIN GUIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE DOCU-REALIDAD

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset” *GANADOR

“Summer House”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

MEJOR SERIE DE COMPETENCIA

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” *GANADOR

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE ESTILO DE VIDA

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Popper”

“Making It”

“Selena + Chef” *GANADOR

“Queer Eye”

MEJOR NUEVA SERIE SIN GUIÓN

“Hart to Heart”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

“The D’Amelio Show” *GANADOR

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

“Queen of the Universe”

MEJOR ESTRELLA DE TELERREALIDAD

Chris “CT” Tamburello, “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset” *GANADOR

Lindsay Hubbard, “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

MEJOR ROMANCE DE TELERREALIDAD

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, “Bachelor in Paradise”

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days” *GANADOR

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, “Vanderpump Rules”

Yandy & Mendeecees, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

MEJOR TALK SHOW

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” *GANADOR

MEJOR ANFITRIÓN

Charlamagne Tha God

Gordon Ramsay

Kelly Clarkson *GANADOR

Rob Dyrdek

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

ESTRELLA SOCIAL NUEVA

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok *GANADOR

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

MEJOR PELEA

Bosco vs. Lady Camden, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” *GANADOR

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton — Salad toss fight, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, “Summer House”

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

MEJOR REGRESO EN UN REALITY

Bethenny Frankel, “The Big Shot with Bethenny”

Kylie Sonique Love, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

Paris Hilton, “Cooking with Paris” & “Paris in Love” *GANADOR

Sher, “Ex on the Beach”

Tami Roman, “The Real World Homecoming”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL DE MÚSICA

“JANET JACKSON.”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“Oasis Knebworth 1996”

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u” *GANADOR

“The Beatles: Get Back”