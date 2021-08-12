Otros nominados que también son favoritos a estos premios serán Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo y representando el latin power figuran Maluma,Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin y Rosalía
El pasado miércoles se anunciaron las nominaciones para los MTV Video Music Awards 2021, con Justin Bieber liderando las nominaciones para este año. Y era de esperar ya que su tema Peaches fue tendencia gracias a los challenge de Tiktok y la plataforma Reels de redes sociales. El artista recibió un total de siete nominaciones, incluyendo Artista del Año y Mejor Canción Pop, por “Peaches”, seguido de cerca por Megan Thee Stallion, con seis.
Los MTV Video Music Awards (VMA’s) de 2021 regresarán a la ciudad de Nueva York el domingo 12 de septiembre, y se transmitirán en vivo desde el Barclays Center a 180 países en todo el mundo.
Esta será una de las primeras ceremonias de premios que cuenten con público en vivo en Nueva york desde que la ciudad reabrió, agregando que la salud y la seguridad de los artistas, fans, staff y acompañantes tendrán la más alta prioridad.
A partir del martes y hasta el viernes 3 de septiembre, los fans podrán votar por sus favoritos en 14 categorías, visitando vma.mtv.com
ALGUNOS DE LOS NOMINADOS SON:
Video del Año
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records
Artista del Año
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del Año
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records
Mejor Artista Nuevo
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
Mejor Latino
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor Rock
Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG
Mejor Alternativo
Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “transparentsoul” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
Mejor K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company
Mejor Video Nuevo
Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil” – Island
H.E.R. – “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records