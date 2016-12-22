Publicado en diciembre 13th, 2016 | Por Fatima Arrue0
¡Un viaje por 1986! Top 20 de las mejores canciones de ese año
Se cumplen 30 años del lanzamiento de estos mega clásicos. Te ofrecemos la lista oficial del Top 20 de 1986, presentado por Los 80s a las 7 con Alonso Villarreal. ¿Cuál es tu favorita?
20. Invisible Touch – Génesis:
19. When I Think Of You – Janet Jackson
18. Amanda – Boston
17. Venus – Bananarama
16. Take My Breath Away – Berlin
15. These Dreams – Heart
14. Papa Don’t Preach – Madonna
13.There’ll be sad songs (To Make You Cry) – Billy Ocean
12. West end Girls – Pet Shop Boys
11. Glory Of Love – Peter Cetera
10. Kiss – Prince & The Revolution
9. Stuck With You – Huey Lewis & The News
8. Greatest Love Of All – Whitney Houston
7. Addicted To Love – Robert Palmer
6. Kyrie – Mr. Mister
5. Broken Wings – Mr. Mister
4. On My Own – Patti La Belle & Michael Mc Donald.
3. How Will I Know – Whitney Houston
2. Say You Say Me – Lionel Richie
- That’s What Friends Are For – Dionne & Friends