¡Un viaje por 1986! Top 20 de las mejores canciones de ese año

Se cumplen 30 años del lanzamiento de estos mega clásicos. Te ofrecemos la lista oficial del Top 20 de 1986, presentado por Los 80s a las 7 con Alonso Villarreal. ¿Cuál es tu favorita?

20. Invisible Touch – Génesis:

19. When I Think Of You – Janet Jackson

18. Amanda – Boston

17. Venus – Bananarama

16. Take My Breath Away – Berlin

15. These Dreams – Heart

14. Papa Don’t Preach – Madonna

13.There’ll be sad songs (To Make You Cry) – Billy Ocean

12. West end Girls – Pet Shop Boys

11. Glory Of Love – Peter Cetera

10. Kiss – Prince & The Revolution

9. Stuck With You – Huey Lewis & The News

8. Greatest Love Of All – Whitney Houston

7. Addicted To Love – Robert Palmer

6. Kyrie – Mr. Mister

5. Broken Wings – Mr. Mister

4. On My Own – Patti La Belle & Michael Mc Donald.

3. How Will I Know – Whitney Houston

2. Say You Say Me – Lionel Richie

That’s What Friends Are For – Dionne & Friends