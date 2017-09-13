DANSU – Lo nuevo de Polyphase

Dansu es el primer sencillo del nuevo álbum de Polyphase ‘Reconnecting’, disponible a partir de diciembre 2017.

Mira el LyricVideo aquí:



LYRICS

If you know how I feel, then you know this is real.

What I see in your eyes, I can feel in the air…

And I love how you move,

how you dance to my groove.

You know that we can’t have it all, but you know, we know, you know…

We can dance all night! DANCE! DANCE! DANCE!…All night!

You and I to the bones! DANCE! DANCE! DANCE! Think about it!

There’s a world within worlds, and we know that it’s real.

We can live, love, and learn, don’t just wait for a turn…

I love how you move, how you dance to my groove.

You know that we can’t have it all, but you know, we know, you know…

We can dance all night! DANCE! DANCE! DANCE!…All night!

You and I to the bones! DANCE! DANCE! DANCE! Think think about it! (x2)

There’s a world within worlds, and we know that it’s real.

You know that we can’t have it all, but you know, we know, you know…

We can dance all night! DANCE! DANCE! DANCE!…All night!

You and I to the bones! DANCE! DANCE! DANCE! Think think about it!

We can dance all night!

DANCE! DANCE! DANCE!…All night!

You and I to the bones!

DANCE! DANCE! DANCE!…All night!

