Esta premiación anual se encarga de reunir a grandes estrellas de la música mientras compiten por demostrar su talento y popularidad.

Las batallas para este año ya han logrado emocionar a todos los fans de la música y las votaciones acaban de comenzar.

LOS NOMINADOS PARA LOS MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2020 SON:

1 .VIDEO DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Taylor Swift, The Man

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

2 .ARTISTA DEL AÑO

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

3. EMPUJE AL MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRee

YUNGBLUD

4. CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted

Doja Cat, Say So

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion, Savage

Postmalone, Circles

Roddy Ricch, The Box

6. MEJOR DEL POP

BTS, On

Halsey, You Should Be Sad

Jonas Brothers, What A Man Gotta Do

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, Intentions

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Taylor Swift, Lover

7. MEJOR DEL HIP HOP

DaBaby, Bop

Einem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion, Savage

Roddy Ricch, The Box

Travis Scott, The Highest In The Room

8. MEJOR DEL R&B

Alicia Keys, Underground

Chloe x Halle, Do It

H.E.R. ft. YG, Slide

Khalid ft. Summer Walker, Eleven

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

9. MEJOR DEL K-POP

BTS, On

EXO, Obssesion

(G)IDLE, Oh My God

Monsta X, Someone’s Someone

Red Velvet, Psycho

TXT, Run Away

10. MEJOR LATINO

Anuel AA ft Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin, China

Bad Bunny, Yo Perreo Sola

Black eyed Peas ft. Ozuna y J. Rey Soul, Mamacita

J Balvin, Amarillo

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa

Maluma ft. J Balvin, Qué Pena

11. MEJOR DEL ROCK

Blink-182, Happy Days

Coldplay, Orphans

Evanescence, Wasted On You

Fall Out Boys ft. Wyclef Jean, Dear Future (Hand Up)

Green Day, Oh Yeah!

The Killers, Caution

12. MEJOR DE LO ALTERNATIVO

The 1975, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

All Time Low, Some Kind Of Disaster

FINNEAS, Let’s Fall In Love For The Night

Lana Del Rey, Doin’ Time

Machine Gun Kelly, Bloody Valentine

Twenty One Pilots, Level Of Concern

13. MEJOR VIDEO DESDE CASA

5 seconds Of Summer, Wildflower

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, Stuck with U

Blink-182, Happy Days

Darke, Toosie Slide

John Legend, Bigger Love

Twenty One Pilots, Level Of Concern

14. MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE CUARENTENA

Chloe x Halle, Do It from MTV Prom-Anthon

CNCO, MTV Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice, Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend, #TogetherAtHome

Lady Gaga, Smile from One World Together At Home

Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute

15. VIDEO PARA EL BIEN

Andersib .Paak, Lockdown

Billie Eilish, All The Good Girls Go To Hell

Demi Lovato, I Love Me

H.E.R., I Can’t Breathe

Lil Baby, The Bigger Picture

Taylor Swift, The Man

También habrá algunas categorías que reconozcan el trabajo de directores y coreógrafos, sin embargo, esos premios no serán decididos por el público