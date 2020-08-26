Esta premiación anual se encarga de reunir a grandes estrellas de la música mientras compiten por demostrar su talento y popularidad.
Las batallas para este año ya han logrado emocionar a todos los fans de la música y las votaciones acaban de comenzar.
LOS NOMINADOS PARA LOS MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2020 SON:
1.VIDEO DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Taylor Swift, The Man
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
2.ARTISTA DEL AÑO
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
3. EMPUJE AL MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRee
YUNGBLUD
4. CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Doja Cat, Say So
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Megan Thee Stallion, Savage
Postmalone, Circles
Roddy Ricch, The Box
6. MEJOR DEL POP
BTS, On
Halsey, You Should Be Sad
Jonas Brothers, What A Man Gotta Do
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, Intentions
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Taylor Swift, Lover
7. MEJOR DEL HIP HOP
DaBaby, Bop
Einem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good
Megan Thee Stallion, Savage
Roddy Ricch, The Box
Travis Scott, The Highest In The Room
8. MEJOR DEL R&B
Alicia Keys, Underground
Chloe x Halle, Do It
H.E.R. ft. YG, Slide
Khalid ft. Summer Walker, Eleven
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
9. MEJOR DEL K-POP
BTS, On
EXO, Obssesion
(G)IDLE, Oh My God
Monsta X, Someone’s Someone
Red Velvet, Psycho
TXT, Run Away
10. MEJOR LATINO
Anuel AA ft Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin, China
Bad Bunny, Yo Perreo Sola
Black eyed Peas ft. Ozuna y J. Rey Soul, Mamacita
J Balvin, Amarillo
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa
Maluma ft. J Balvin, Qué Pena
11. MEJOR DEL ROCK
Blink-182, Happy Days
Coldplay, Orphans
Evanescence, Wasted On You
Fall Out Boys ft. Wyclef Jean, Dear Future (Hand Up)
Green Day, Oh Yeah!
The Killers, Caution
12. MEJOR DE LO ALTERNATIVO
The 1975, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
All Time Low, Some Kind Of Disaster
FINNEAS, Let’s Fall In Love For The Night
Lana Del Rey, Doin’ Time
Machine Gun Kelly, Bloody Valentine
Twenty One Pilots, Level Of Concern
13. MEJOR VIDEO DESDE CASA
5 seconds Of Summer, Wildflower
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, Stuck with U
Blink-182, Happy Days
Darke, Toosie Slide
John Legend, Bigger Love
Twenty One Pilots, Level Of Concern
14. MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE CUARENTENA
Chloe x Halle, Do It from MTV Prom-Anthon
CNCO, MTV Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice, Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend, #TogetherAtHome
Lady Gaga, Smile from One World Together At Home
Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute
15. VIDEO PARA EL BIEN
Andersib .Paak, Lockdown
Billie Eilish, All The Good Girls Go To Hell
Demi Lovato, I Love Me
H.E.R., I Can’t Breathe
Lil Baby, The Bigger Picture
Taylor Swift, The Man
También habrá algunas categorías que reconozcan el trabajo de directores y coreógrafos, sin embargo, esos premios no serán decididos por el público