La presentadora de la gala dedicó el primer discurso de la noche a la memoria de la leyenda de la NBA, quien falleció la tarde del 26 de enero en un accidente aéreo en Los Ángeles.

Esta tarde, una noticia enlutó no solo los deportes, sino también el mundo del entretenimiento: la leyenda del basquetball Kobe Bryant murió luego que su helicóptero privado se estrellara en Los Ángeles, según informaron medios internacionales.

La gala de los Grammy 2020 decidió dedicarle un merecido homenaje a la memoria del exdeportista y ganador de un Oscar de 41 años. La presentadora de la ceremonia Alicia Keys le dedicó su primer discurso.

«Nunca, ni en un millón de años, nos imaginamos que tendríamos que comenzar un show así», inició su comentario, mientras que en la pantalla se proyectaba una fotografía del legendario deportista.

«Estamos aquí con el corazón roto en la casa que Kobe construyó. Hoy Los Angeles, Estados Unidos y todo el mundo perdieron un héroe. Kobe y Gianna (su hija) están en nuestras almas y espíritus«, finalizó su discurso, pidiendo a todos un momento de reflexión mientras cantaba una canción.

LISTADO COMPLETO DE GANADORES

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish (Bad Guy)

Bon Iver (Hey, Ma)



Ariana Grande (7 Rings)

H.E.R. (Hard Place)

Khalid (Talk)

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Lizzo (Truth Hurts)

Post Malone y Swae Lee (Sunflower)

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?)

Bon Iver (I,I)

Lana Del Rey (Norman F***ing Rockwell!)



Ariana Grande (Thank U, Next)

H.E.R. (I Used to Know Her)

Lil Nas X (7)

Lizzo (Cuz I Love You)

Vampire Weekend (Father of the Bride)

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO (Autor)



Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell (Bad Guy)

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna (Always Remember Us This Way)



Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker (Bring My Flowers Now)

Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. y Rodney Jerkins (Hard Place)

Taylor Swift (Lover)

Jack Antonoff y Lana Del Rey (Norman F***ing Rockwell!)

Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman (Someone you Loved)

Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson y Jesse Saint John (Truth Hurts)

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN:

Billie Eilish

Black Pumas

Rosalía

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Yola

Tank and the Bangas

MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle y John Legend (Higher)

Lil Baby y Gunna (Drip Too Hard)

Lil Nas X (Panini)

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch (Ballin)

Young Thug feat. J.Cole y Travis Scott (The London)

MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP

Tyler, The Creator (Igor)

Dreamville (Revenge of the Dreamers III)

Meek Mill (Championships)

21 Savage (I Am > I Was)



YBN Cordae (The Lost Boy)

MEJOR SOLISTA POP

Lizzo (Truth Hurts)

Beyoncé (Spirit)

Billie Eilish (Bad Guy)

Ariana Grande (7 Rings)

Taylor Swift (You Need to Calm Down)

MEJOR DUO/GRUPO COUNTRY

Dan+Shay (Speechless)

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs (Brand New Man)

Brothers Osborne (I Don’t Remember Me(Before You))

Little Big Town (The Daughters)

Maren Morris feat. Brandi Carlile (Common)

Además de los premios anteriores, entregados durante la ceremonia principal en el Staples Center, ha habido otros dedicados a la música latina o electrónica. Rosalía y Alejandro Sanz han sido los grandes protagonistas, ganando ella el premio al Mejor álbum rock, urbano, alternativo o de música latina por El Mal Querer y él el de Mejor álbum pop latino por #ElDisco. Esta es la lista completa de nominados y ganadores del resto de premios:

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

Billie Eilish (When we all fall asleep, where do we go?)

Beyoncé (The Lion King: The Gift)

Ariana Grande (Thank U, Next)

Ed Sheeran (No.6 Collaborations Project)

Taylor Swift (Lover)

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP TRADICIONAL

Elvis Costello y The Imposters (Look Now)

Andrea Bocelli (Sì)

Michael Bublé (Love (Deluxe Edition))

John Legend (A Legendary Christmas)

Barbra Streisand (Walls)

MEJOR DUO/GRUPO POP

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Old Town Road)

Ariana Grande and Social House Boyfriend (Boyfriend)

Jonas Brothers (Sucker)

Post Malone y Swae Lee (Sunflower)

Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello (Señorita)

MEJOR ÁLBUM AMERICANA

Keb’ Mo’ (Oklahoma)



Calexico y Iron & Wine (Years to Burn)

Madison Cunningham (Who Are You Now)

J.S. Ondara (Tales of America)

Yola (Walk Through Fire)

MEJOR CANCIÓN AMERICAN ROOTS (AUTOR)

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan y Sara Watkins (Call My Name)



Amythyst Kiah (Black Myself)

Rosanne Cash y John Leventhal (Crossing to Jerusalem)

Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter y Pat McLaughlin (Faraway Look)

Vince Gill (I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More)

MEJOR CANCIÓN AMERICAN ROOTS

Sara Bareilles (Saint Honesty)

Calexico and Iron and Wine (Father Mountain)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi (I’m on My Way)

I’m with Her (Call My Name)

Yola (Faraway Look)

MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B

Anderson .Paak (Ventura)



BJ the Chicago Kid (1123)

Lucky Daye (Painted)

Ella Mai (Ella Mai)

PJ Morton (Paul)

MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO URBANO

Lizzo (Cuz I Love You (Deluxe))

Steve Lacy (Apollo XXI)

Georgia Anne Muldrow (Overload)

NAO (Saturn)

Jessie Reyez (Being Human in Public)

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B (AUTOR)

PJ Morton (Say So)

Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. y Hue “Soundzfire” Strother (Could’ve Been)

Emily King y Jeremy Most (Look at Me Now)

Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib y Teddy Walton (No Guidance)

David Brown, Dernst Emile II y Peter Lee Johnson (Roll Some Mo)

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B TRADICIONAL

Lizzo (Jerome)

BJ the Chicago Kid (Time Today)

(Steady Love)

Lucky Daye (Real Games)

PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan (Built for Love)

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000 (Come Home)



Daniel Caesar y Brandy (Love Again)

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller (Could’ve Been)

Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane (Exactly How I Feel)

Lucky Daye (Roll Some Mo)

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO

Vampire Weekend (Father of the Bride)



Big Thief (U.F.O.F.)

James Blake (Assume Form)

Bon Iver (I, I)

Thom Yorke (Anima)

MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK

Cage the Elephant (Social Cues)



Bring Me the Horizon (Amo)

The Cranberries (In the End)

I Prevail (Trauma)

Rival Sons (Feral Roots)

MEJOR CANCIÓN METAL

Tool (7empest)



Candlemass (Astorolus – The Great Octopus)

Death Angel (Humanicide)

I Prevail (Bow Down)

Killswitch Engage (Unleashed)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK (AUTOR)

Gary Clark Jr (This Land)



Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones y Maynard James Keenan (Fear Inoculum)

George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy y Ross MacDonald (Give Yourself a Try)

Ezra Koenig (Harmony Hall)

Brittany Howard (History Repeats)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

Gary Clark Jr. (This Land)



Bones UK (Pretty Waste)

Brittany Howard (History Repeats)

Karen O y Danger Mouse (Woman)

Rival Sons (Too Bad)

MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP

Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch y Hit-Boy (Racks in the Middle)



J. Cole (Middle Child)

DaBaby (Suge)

Dreamville feat- J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang y Young Nudy (Down Bad)

Offset feat. Cardi B (Clout)

MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP (AUTOR)

Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage y Anthony White (A Lot)



Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong y Daniel Hackett (Bad Idea)

Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III y Ozan Yildirim (Gold Roses)

Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. y Rodrick Moore (Racks in the Middle)

DaBaby, Jetsonmade y Pooh Beatz (Suge)

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO

Alejandro Sanz (El Disco)



Luis Fonsi (Vida)

Maluma (11:11)

Ricardo Montaner (Montaner)

Sebastian Yatra (Fantasía)

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

Tanya Tucker (While I’m Livin)



Eric Church (Desperate Man)

Reba McEntire (Stronger Than the Truth)

Pistol Annies (Interstate Gospel)

Thomas Rhett (Center Point Road)

MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY (AUTOR)

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker (Bring My Flowers Now)



Jeremy Bussey y Ashley McBryde (Girl Goin’ Nowhere)

Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna y Liz Rose (It All Comes Out in the Wash)

Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde y Bobby Pinson (Some of It)

Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers y Laura Veltz (Speechless)

MEJOR SOLISTA COUNTRY

Willie Nelson (Ride Me Back Home)



Tyler Childers (All Your’n)

Ashley McBryde (Girl Goin’ Nowhere)

Blake Shelton (God’s Country)

Tanya Tucker (Bring My Flowers Now)

MEJOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL JAZZ

Brad Mehldau (Finding Gabriel)



Joey DeFrancesco (In the Key of the Universe)

Branford Marsalis Quartet (The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul)

Christian McBride (Christian McBride’s New Jawn)

Joshua Redman Quartet (Come What May)

MEJOR ÁLBUM INSTRUMENTAL CONTEMPORÁNEO

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Christian Scott (Ancestral Recall)

Theo Croker (Star People Nation)

Mark Guiliana (Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!)

Lettuce (Elevate)

MEJOR ÁLBUM FOLK

Patty Griffin (Patty Griffin)



Andrew Bird (My Finest Work Yet)

Che Apalache (Rearrange My Heart)

Gregory Alan Isakov (Evening Machines)

Joy Williams (Front Porch)

MEJOR ÁLBUM NEW AGE

Peter Kater (Wings)



David Arkenstone (Fairy Dreams)

David Darling (Homage to Kindness)

Sebastian Plano (Verve)

Deva Premal (Deva)

MEJOR MÚSICA DE CINE

Beyoncé (Homecoming)



David Crosby (David Crosby: Remember My Name)

Miles Davis (Birth of the Cool)

Varios artistas (Shangri-La)

Thom Yorke (Anima)

MEJOR VÍDEOCLIP

Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)



The Chemical Brothers (We’ve Got to Try)

Gary Clark Jr. (This Land)

FKA Twigs (Cellophane)

Tove Lo (Glad He’s Gone)

MEJOR ÁLBUM HABLADO (POESÍA Y AUDIOLIBROS)

Michelle Obama (Becoming)

Varios artistas (Beastie Boys Book)

Eric Alexandrakis (I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor)

John Waters (Mr. Know-It-All)

Sekou Andrews y The String Theory (Sekou Andrews and The String Theory)