No solo la cantante logró una actuación ganadora en el escenario, sino que Swift también obtuvo seis victorias durante la noche, incluyendo artista del año. BTS y Khalid empataron en segundo lugar con tres victorias cada uno.

¿Quién más ganó durante la noche? Mira la lista completa a continuación.

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift — GANADORA

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish — GANADORA

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello y Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — GANADORES

Post Malone y Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

GIRA DEL AÑO

BTS — GANADORES

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

VIDEO FAVORITO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” — GANADORA

ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO

BTS — GANADORES

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid — GANADOR

Post Malone

ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift — GANADORA

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

BTS — GANADORES

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

DISCO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Taylor Swift, “Lover” — GANADORA

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me” — GANADORA

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Country

Kane Brown — GANADOR

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood — GANADORA

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Country

Dan + Shay — GANADORES

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

DISCO FAVORITO — Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” — GANADORA

CANCIÓN FAVORITA – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless” — GANADORES

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B — GANADORA

Drake

Post Malone

DISCO FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — GANADOR

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — GANADORES

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars — GANADOR

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé — GANADORA

Lizzo

Ella Mai

DISCO FAVORITO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo”

Khalid, Free “Spirit” — GANADOR

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk” — GANADOR

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Rock Alternativo

Billie Eilish — GANADORA

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Adulto Contemporáneo

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift — GANADORA

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Latino

Bad Bunny

J Balvin — GANADOR

Ozuna

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Inspirador Contemporáneo

Lauren Daigle — GANADORA

For King & Country

MercyMe

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Música Electrónica

Avicii

Marshmello — GANADORES

The Chainsmokers

BANDA SONORA FAVORITA

“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen — GANADORA

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”