No solo la cantante logró una actuación ganadora en el escenario, sino que Swift también obtuvo seis victorias durante la noche, incluyendo artista del año. BTS y Khalid empataron en segundo lugar con tres victorias cada uno.
¿Quién más ganó durante la noche? Mira la lista completa a continuación.
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift — GANADORA
NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish — GANADORA
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello y Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — GANADORES
Post Malone y Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
GIRA DEL AÑO
BTS — GANADORES
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
VIDEO FAVORITO
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” — GANADORA
ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO
BTS — GANADORES
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid — GANADOR
Post Malone
ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift — GANADORA
DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock
BTS — GANADORES
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
DISCO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Taylor Swift, “Lover” — GANADORA
CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Pop/Rock
Halsey, “Without Me” — GANADORA
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Country
Kane Brown — GANADOR
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood — GANADORA
DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Country
Dan + Shay — GANADORES
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
DISCO FAVORITO — Country
Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” — GANADORA
CANCIÓN FAVORITA – Country
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless” — GANADORES
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
ARTISTA FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B — GANADORA
Drake
Post Malone
DISCO FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — GANADOR
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — GANADORES
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars — GANADOR
ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Soul/R&B
Beyoncé — GANADORA
Lizzo
Ella Mai
DISCO FAVORITO — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, “Indigo”
Khalid, Free “Spirit” — GANADOR
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Talk” — GANADOR
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Rock Alternativo
Billie Eilish — GANADORA
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Adulto Contemporáneo
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift — GANADORA
ARTISTA FAVORITO — Latino
Bad Bunny
J Balvin — GANADOR
Ozuna
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Inspirador Contemporáneo
Lauren Daigle — GANADORA
For King & Country
MercyMe
ARTISTA FAVORITO – Música Electrónica
Avicii
Marshmello — GANADORES
The Chainsmokers
BANDA SONORA FAVORITA
“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen — GANADORA
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”