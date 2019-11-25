No solo la cantante logró una actuación ganadora en el escenario, sino que Swift también obtuvo seis victorias durante la noche, incluyendo artista del año. BTS y Khalid empataron en segundo lugar con tres victorias cada uno.

¿Quién más ganó durante la noche? Mira la lista completa a continuación.

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift — GANADORA

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Luke Combs
Billie Eilish — GANADORA
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello y Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — GANADORES
Post Malone y Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

GIRA DEL AÑO

BTS — GANADORES
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran

VIDEO FAVORITO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down” — GANADORA

ARTISTA SOCIAL FAVORITO

BTS — GANADORES
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Drake
Khalid — GANADOR
Post Malone

ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift — GANADORA

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

BTS — GANADORES
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

DISCO FAVORITO — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Taylor Swift, “Lover” — GANADORA

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me” — GANADORA
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

 

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Country

Kane Brown — GANADOR
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Country

Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood — GANADORA

DÚO O GRUPO FAVORITO — Country

Dan + Shay — GANADORES
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

DISCO FAVORITO — Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” — GANADORA

CANCIÓN FAVORITA – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless” — GANADORES
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B — GANADORA
Drake
Post Malone

DISCO FAVORITO — Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” — GANADOR
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — GANADORES
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

ARTISTA FAVORITO MASCULINO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars — GANADOR

ARTISTA FAVORITA FEMENINA — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé — GANADORA
Lizzo
Ella Mai

DISCO FAVORITO — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo”
Khalid, Free “Spirit” — GANADOR
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA — Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk” — GANADOR
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Rock Alternativo

Billie Eilish — GANADORA
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Adulto Contemporáneo

Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift — GANADORA

ARTISTA FAVORITO — Latino

Bad Bunny
J Balvin — GANADOR
Ozuna

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Inspirador Contemporáneo

Lauren Daigle — GANADORA
For King & Country
MercyMe

ARTISTA FAVORITO – Música Electrónica

Avicii
Marshmello — GANADORES
The Chainsmokers

BANDA SONORA FAVORITA 

“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen — GANADORA
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”