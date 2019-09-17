Los 71° Premios Primetime Emmy honrarán lo mejor de la programación televisiva en horario estelar de EE. UU. Desde el 1 de junio de 2018 hasta el 31 de mayo de 2019, según lo elegido por la Academia de Televisión Artes y Ciencias. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el 22 de septiembre de 2019, en el Teatro Microsoft en el centro de Los Ángeles, California.

Listado de Nominados

Las grandes nominaciones en la categoría Drama incluyen Game of Thrones de HBO (a pesar de la temporada final profundamente divisiva), Killing Eve de BBC America y This Is Us de NBC, todos los cuales han tenido buenos resultados en ceremonias pasadas.

En la categoría de Comedia, la temporada final de Veep de HBO bien podría limpiarse, pero hay una fuerte competencia de la maravillosa Sra. Maisel y Fleabag de Amazon, entre otras. En cuanto a la categoría de Serie Limitada, la poderosa serie de Central Park Five de Ava DuVernay, When They See Us, recogió nominaciones (incluida una para Niecy Nash), al igual que Chernobyl, aclamado por HBO. La fecha límite de elegibilidad para los premios es el 31 de mayo, por lo que un espectáculo debe haberse estrenado antes de esa fecha para calificar.

Series de Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Series de Comedia

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Serie Limitada

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Película de Televisión

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Herve” (HBO)

Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Actor Principal en una Serie o Película Limitada

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Actriz Principal en una Serie o Película Limitada

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Programa Competitivo

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Series «Variety Talk»

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)