La espera terminó. La noche del domingo se desarrolló en California el Teen Choice Awards 2019, evento que rindió honor a lo mejor de la música, el cine y la TV de acuerdo a los miles de adolescentes que votaron en línea.
LA LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO
Khalid, “Better”
Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us” (GANADOR)
Post Malone, “Wow”
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui (GANADORA)
Taylor Swift
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes (GANADOR)
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO (GANADORES)
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN LATINA
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”
CNCO, “Pretend” (GANADORA)
Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN DE PELÍCULA
»A Whole New World» (End Title) (from Aladdin) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward (GANADORA)
«Broken & Beautiful» (from UglyDolls) – Kelly Clarkson
«Carry On» (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu) – Kygo & Rita Ora
«Don’t Give Up on Me» (from Five Feet Apart) – Andy Grammer
«Shallow» (from A Star Is Born) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
«Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)» (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone & Swae Lee
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA DE REDES SOCIALES
Noah Centineo (GANADOR)
Chrissy Teigen
Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson
Kylie Jenner
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
ELECCIÓN YOUTUBER
Sam and Colby (GANADORES)
David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian and Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
ELECCIÓN GRUPO
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers (GANADORES)
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA COUNTRY
Brett Young
Dan + Shay (GANADORES)
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA R&B/HIP-HOP
Cardi B (GANADORA)
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ROCK
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco (GANADORES)
Twenty one pilots
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad guy”
Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations” (GANADORA)
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”
Halsey, “Nightmare”
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN GRUPO
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU” (GANADORA)
5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next” (GANADORA)
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN COUNTRY
Maren Morris, “Girl”
Kane Brown, “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”
Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless” (GANADORA)
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE
Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)” (GANADORA)
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN R&B/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]” (GANADORA)
Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Khalid, “Talk”
Post Malone, “Wow”
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ROCK/ALTERNATIVO
AJR, “100 Bad Days”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” (GANADORA)
Bastille, “Joy”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Cage The Elephan, “Ready To Let Go”
Lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”
ELECCIÓN NUEVO ARTISTA
Billie Eilish (GANADORA)
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)
Blackpink
BTS (GANADORES)
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
ELECCIÓN COLABORACIÓN
BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv” (GANADORES)
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”
CINE
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA DEL VERANO
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Maia Mitchell, The Last Summer
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die
Yara Shahidi, The Sun Is Also a Star
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (GANADORA)
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA
«Crazy Rich Asians» (GANADORA)
«Instant Family»
«Isn’t It Romantic»
«Little»
«Pokémon Detective Pikachu»
«The Perfect Date»
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
«Ant-Man and the Wasp»
«Avengers: Endgame» (GANADORA)
«Bumblebee»
«Captain Marvel»
«Men in Black: International»
«Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse»
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DEL VERANO
«Spider-Man: Far From Home» (GANADORA)
«Late Night»
«Murder Mystery»
«The Last Summer»
«Toy Story 4»
«Yesterday»
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN
Chris Evans, «Avengers: Endgame»
Chris Hemsworth, «Avengers: Endgame», «Men in Black: International»
John Cena, «Bumblebee»
Paul Rudd, «Ant-Man and the Wasp», «Avengers: Endgame»
Robert Downey Jr., «Avengers: Endgame» (GANADOR)
Samuel L. Jackson, «Captain Marvel»
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA
Henry Golding, «Crazy Rich Asians»
Kevin Hart, «Night School»
Liam Hemsworth, «Isn’t It Romantic»
Mark Wahlberg, «Instant Family»
Noah Centineo, «The Perfect Date» (GANADOR)
Ryan Reynolds, «Pokémon Detective Pikachu»
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Brie Larson, «Captain Marvel», «Avengers: Endgame»
Evangeline Lilly, «Ant-Man and the Wasp»
Hailee Steinfeld, «Bumblebee»
Scarlett Johansson, «Avengers: Endgame» (GANADORES)
Tessa Thompson, «Men in Black: International»
Zoe Saldana, «Avengers: Endgame»
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN
«Aladdin» (GANADORA)
«Aquaman»
«Dark Phoenix»
«Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald»
«Mary Poppins Returns»
«Shazam!»
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA
James McAvoy, «Dark Phoenix»
Jason Momoa, «Aquaman»
Lin-Manuel Miranda, «Mary Poppins Returns»
Mena Massoud, «Aladdin»
Will Smith, «Aladdin» (GANADOR)
Zachary Levi, «Shazam!»
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA
Amber Heard, «Aquaman»
Emily Blunt, «Mary Poppins Returns»
Katherine Waterston, «Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald»
Keira Knightley, «The Nutcracker and the Four Realms»
Naomi Scott, «Aladdin» (GANADORA)
Sophie Turner, «Dark Phoenix»
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
«After» (GANADORA)
«Bohemian Rhapsody»
«Breakthrough»
«Five Feet Apart»
«The Hate U Give»
«To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before»
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA
Bradley Cooper, «A Star Is Born»
Cole Sprouse, «Five Feet Apart»
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, «After» (GANADOR)
Noah Centineo, «To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before»
Rami Malek, «Bohemian Rhapsody»
Taron Egerton, «Rocketman»
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA
Amandla Stenberg, «The Hate U Give»
Chrissy Metz, «Breakthrough»
Haley Lu Richardson, «Five Feet Apart»
Josephine Langford, «After» (GANADORA)
Lady Gaga, «A Star Is Born»
Lana Condor, «To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before»
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE COMEDIA
Awkwafina, «Crazy Rich Asians»
Constance Wu, «Crazy Rich Asians»
Laura Marano, «The Perfect Date» (GANADORA)
Marsai Martin, «Little»
Rebel Wilson, «Isn’t It Romantic»
Tiffany Haddish, «Night School»
ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE PELÍCULA
Johnny Depp, «Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald»
Josh Brolin, «Avengers: Endgame» (GANADOR)
Jude Law, «Captain Marvel»
Mark Strong, «Shazam!»
Marwan Kenzari, «Aladdin»
Patrick Wilson, «Aquaman»
TELEVISIÓN
ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV
«Good Trouble»
«Marvel’s Runaways»
«Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists»
«Riverdale» (GANADOR)
«Star»
«The Resident»
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE DRAMA DE TV
Adam Huber, «Dynasty»
Cole Sprouse, «Riverdale» (GANADOR)
Justin Hartley, «This Is Us»
K.J. Apa, «Riverdale»
Oliver Stark, «9-1-1»
Sterling K. Brown, «This Is Us»
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE DRAMA DE TV
Camila Mendes, «Riverdale»
Cierra Ramirez, «Good Trouble»
Lili Reinhart, «Riverdale» (GANADORA)
Maia Mitchell, «Good Trouble»
Ryan Destiny, «Star»
Sofia Carson, «Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists»
ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA
«Charmed»
«Chilling Adventures of Sabrina»
«Legacies»
«Shadowhunters» (GANADORA)
«Supernatural»
«The 100
«ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV
Aubrey Joseph, «Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger»
Bob Morley, «The 100»
Dominic Sherwood, «Shadowhunters»
Harry Shum Jr., «Shadowhunters»
Jared Padalecki, «Supernatural» (GANADOR)
Ross Lynch, «Chilling Adventures of Sabrina»
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV
Danielle Rose Russell, «Legacies»
Ellen Page, «The Umbrella Academy»
Katherine McNamara, «Shadowhunters» (GANADORA)
Kiernan Shipka, «Chilling Adventures of Sabrina»
Melonie Diaz, «Charmed»
Olivia Holt, «Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger»
ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN
«Arrow»
«DC’s Legends of Tomorrow»
«Gotham»
«MacGyver» (GANADORA)
«Supergirl»
«The Flash»
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN
Ben McKenzie, «Gotham»
Brandon Routh, «DC’s Legends of Tomorrow»
Brenton Thwaites, «Titans»
Grant Gustin, «The Flash»
Lucas Till, «MacGyver»
Stephen Amell, «Arrow» (GANADOR)
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN
Candice Patton, «The Flash»
Danielle Panabaker, «The Flash»
Emily Bett Rickards, «Arrow»
Gabrielle Union, «L.A.’s Finest» (GANADORA)
Jessica Alba, «L.A.’s Finest»
Melissa Benoist, «Supergirl»
ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA
«Black-ish»
«Brooklyn Nine-Nine»
«Fuller House»
«Jane the Virgin»
«One Day at a Time»
«The Big Bang Theory» (GANADORA)
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
Andy Samberg, «Brooklyn Nine-Nine»
Anthony Anderson, «Black-ish»
Daniel Radcliffe, «Miracle Workers»
Jaime Camil, «Jane the Virgin» (GANADOR)
Jim Parsons, «The Big Bang Theory»
Marcel Ruiz, «One Day at a Time»
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
Candace Cameron Bure, «Fuller House»
Gina Rodriguez, «Jane the Virgin»
Kaley Cuoco, «The Big Bang Theory»
Nina Dobrev, «Fam» (GANADORA)
Sarah Hyland, «Modern Family»
Yara Shahidi, «Black-ish»
ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE TV
Adam Scott, «The Good Place»
Cameron Monaghan, «Gotham» (GANADOR)
Jon Cryer, «Supergirl»
Luke Baines, «Shadowhunters»
Sarah Carter, «The Flash»
Sea Shimooka, «Arrow»
ELECCIÓN REALITY DE TV
«America’s Got Talent» (GANADOR)
«Keeping Up with the Kardashians»
«Lip Sync Battle»
«Queer Eye»
«The Masked Singer»
«The Voice»
ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO
«All That»
«Beverly Hills, 90210»
«Friends» (GANADORA)
«Moesha»
«The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air»
«The Office»
ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, «Shadowhunters»
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, «A Star Is Born»
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, «To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before»
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, «The Perfect Date»
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, «Riverdale» (GANADORES)
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, «Riverdale»
ELECCIÓN COMEDIANTE
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan (GANADORES)
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
OTROS
ELECCIÓN ATLETA MASCULINO
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry (GANADOR)
Tiger Woods
ELECCIÓN ATLETA FEMENINA
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams (GANADORA)
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath
CURIOSIDADES DEL EVENTO
El k-pop da un nuevo gran paso en el continente, pues durante los Teen Choice Awards 2019 seis de los siete integrantes del grupo Monsta X llevaron a cabo una presentación.
También cantaron en el evento los chicos de la popular agrupación latina CNCO, que le debe lo que es a la ayuda que recibió de Ricky Martin. De igual modo, Taylor Swift recibió el Icon Award no solo por su contribución a la historia de la música pop, sino por el cómo usa su arte para causas importantes.
Taylor Swift, al momento de recibir el premio ícono, destacó haber recibido el galardón por Alex Morgan, jugadora de fútbol que ha luchado para que las mujeres de esa disciplina reciban el mismo pago que sus homólogos varones.
El premio a la carrera de los Jonas Brothers en la última década fue entregado por el actor Jack Black, quien no pudo ocultar el orgullo que sintió al hablar de los talentosos hermanos.