La gala de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 se emitió el lunes 17 de junio desde Santa Mónica, California, donde se dieron cita las principales figuras de las ficciones internacionales. En este artículo incluimos la lista completa de ganadores.

LA LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES

Performance más aterradora:

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box (GANADORA)

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

Mejor villano:

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

Mejor actuación en comedia:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Mejor serie de TV:

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones (GANADORA)

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

Mejor héroe de la vida real:

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG (GANADORA)

Serena Williams – Being Serena

PREMIO ESPECIAL:

Premio generación: Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson.

Mejor anfitrión:

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out (GANADOR)

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer (GANADOR)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Mejor pelea:

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva (GANADORA)

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flai

Mejor actuación en una película:

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born (GANADORA)

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Mejor beso:

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (GANADORES)

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

Mejor actuación en una serie de TV:

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale (GANADORA)

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Mejor película:

Avengers: Endgame (GANADORA)

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

Realeza de los realities:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (GANADOR)

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

Mejor héroe:

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Performance revelación:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians (GANADORA)

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Mejor documental:

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly (GANADOR)

LO ANTECEDENTES DE LA PREMIACIÓN

Zachary Levi, que está nominado en las categorías de mejor actuación de comedia y mejor héroe por el filme «Shazam!», será el conductor de la velada que podrás seguir en vivo y en directo desde esta nota.

Los MTV Movie & TV Awards son unos galardones votados por el público que, al celebrarse cuando comienzan a llegar los grandes estrenos de la temporada, suelen servir de lanzadera y escaparate para algunas de las apuestas cinematográficas más importantes del año.