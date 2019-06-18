La gala de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 se emitió el lunes 17 de junio desde Santa Mónica, California, donde se dieron cita las principales figuras de las ficciones internacionales. En este artículo incluimos la lista completa de ganadores.
LA LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES
Performance más aterradora:
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box (GANADORA)
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
Mejor villano:
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
Mejor actuación en comedia:
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Mejor serie de TV:
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones (GANADORA)
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
Mejor héroe de la vida real:
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG (GANADORA)
Serena Williams – Being Serena
PREMIO ESPECIAL:
Premio generación: Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson.
Mejor anfitrión:
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out (GANADOR)
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer (GANADOR)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Mejor pelea:
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva (GANADORA)
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flai
Mejor actuación en una película:
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born (GANADORA)
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Mejor beso:
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (GANADORES)
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
Mejor actuación en una serie de TV:
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale (GANADORA)
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Mejor película:
Avengers: Endgame (GANADORA)
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us
Realeza de los realities:
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (GANADOR)
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
Mejor héroe:
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Performance revelación:
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians (GANADORA)
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Mejor documental:
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly (GANADOR)
LO ANTECEDENTES DE LA PREMIACIÓN
Zachary Levi, que está nominado en las categorías de mejor actuación de comedia y mejor héroe por el filme «Shazam!», será el conductor de la velada que podrás seguir en vivo y en directo desde esta nota.
Los MTV Movie & TV Awards son unos galardones votados por el público que, al celebrarse cuando comienzan a llegar los grandes estrenos de la temporada, suelen servir de lanzadera y escaparate para algunas de las apuestas cinematográficas más importantes del año.